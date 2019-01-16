WEATHER »
Mark Hartwig Named Santa Barbara County’s New Fire Chief

On Tuesday, January 15, the Board of Supervisors officially announced the appointment of Mark Hartwig as Santa Barbara County’s new Fire Chief. After Chief Eric Peterson’s retirement last fall, Hartwig is taking over for Interim Fire Chief Mike Dyer.

Hartwig had served as the Fire Chief of the San Bernardino County Fire District, where he oversaw more than 1,000 employees. In 2017, he was awarded the title of California Fire Chief of the Year by the State Fire Chief’s Association, and he continues to serve on the California Emergency Medical Services Commission, where he was appointed to by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017.

Hartwig stood out among his fellow candidates due to his expertise in emergency medical services and “understanding of disaster readiness,” said a prepared statement from the county. Hartwig will officially begin in February 18.

