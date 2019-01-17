Can Santa Barbara Cope with Climate Change?

The climate isn’t just changing — it’s already changed. We saw it in the extreme weather events that tore through Montecito, and we can observe it in the incremental changes to our air and water. The rapidity of this new reality means adaption is now the name of the game. Here, we examine how human systems and the natural world are — or aren’t — adapting to the “global weirding” that’s landing in our backyards.
- Santa Barbara Struggles to Adapt to Sea-Level Rises
- What Can I Do to Help Counteract Climate Change?
- The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Studies How Native Plants Are Adapting to Climate Change
- Cracking the Climate Change Brain Barrier
- Tough Urchins and Future Fisheries
- Statistics: How Hot, How Wet, and for How Long