WEATHER »

Dangerous Distraction?

By

Regarding the creation of a memorial at the Hot Springs and Olive Mill triangle, I advocate restoring the triangle to pre-debris flow status. I don’t believe the area is a good candidate for a memorial because it could then serve as a potentially dangerous distraction for those who think they should stop there to park to visit on foot.

I’d like to see what has historically been the look of simple tranquility with a couple of vintage oaks and appropriate ground cover like rosemary, agave, mixed with a few sandstone rocks and/or boulders.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

A Good Rain Finally Falls

Gibraltar Dam spills, Lake Cachuma is on the rise.

Can Santa Barbara Cope with Climate Change?

With the weather growing ever weirder, adaptation is now the name of the game.

Santa Barbara Struggles to Adapt to Sea-Level Rise

The City of Santa Barbara struggles to adapt to rising sea levels and save beaches and property.

Inside the Botanic Garden’s Fort Knox of Pressed Plants

Flora are the foundation of all habitats and will help stave off ecological collapse.

What Can I Do to Help Counteract Climate Change?

Opting out is no longer an option.