Regarding the creation of a memorial at the Hot Springs and Olive Mill triangle, I advocate restoring the triangle to pre-debris flow status. I don’t believe the area is a good candidate for a memorial because it could then serve as a potentially dangerous distraction for those who think they should stop there to park to visit on foot.

I’d like to see what has historically been the look of simple tranquility with a couple of vintage oaks and appropriate ground cover like rosemary, agave, mixed with a few sandstone rocks and/or boulders.