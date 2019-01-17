Make Myself at Home: Chapala Street Charmer

Address: 2423 Chapala Street Status: For Sale Price: $1,345,000 Hummingbirds have always been symbols of luck for me. They visit so fleetingly, and they move so quickly, that any sighting feels fortunate, and any extended interaction feels downright auspicious. So I was sure that it was a good sign when, to my surprise and delight, I found a hummingbird accidentally fluttering inside the master bedroom when I visited the house at 2423 Chapala Street last week. This three-bedroom, two-bath house is a charmer. Its location on the 2400 block of Chapala puts it close to Cottage Hospital, one block from State Street, an easy walk to the restaurants and shops on DelLa Vina, and a short uphill ramble to the Mission and its adjacent rose garden and hiking trails. It’s in the epicenter of everything. Yet the house itself sits back off the street, surrounded by a lush green lawn behind a quintessential white picket fence. A trellis over the front gate is covered with jasmine, providing an appropriately romantic entry to the storybook cottage itself. Kristin Renee

Built in 1932, the house is tan with white trim, accentuated by dark green shutters on several of the windows. Its classic cottage facade is distinguished by a Tudor-style cross-gable roofline that adds character. Two steps lead up to a small front porch ready to welcome visitors.

The charm continues on the inside of the home. The living room is to the left of the entry, with tall, vaulted, angled ceilings; hardwood floors; and a lovely brick fireplace on the far wall.

The dining room is to the right, with the same romantic feel, and is open to the kitchen behind it, separated by a half wall with a breakfast bar. My first glance at the kitchen made me realize that there was more to this vintage home than I originally realized. It has all the allure of its era with plenty of bonuses.

The kitchen is huge. Defined by a light tile floor, its white countertops, appliances, and custom cabinetry are set off by recessed lighting and windows looking out onto the side yard.

Kristin Renee

Down a short hallway, two of the bedrooms share a bathroom in between, with the master bedroom at the back of the house. The master has the same lovely ceilings as the living room, plus several large windows. With dual sinks, a tiled walk-in shower, and a deep soaking bathtub, the master bathroom is larger and more luxurious than one would expect of a house of this period.

A side door off the hallway opens to the fully fenced, delightfully private backyard with tall hedges all around. A separate side yard can be accessed by a kitchen door and would be ideal for a vegetable garden or an enclosed pet or children’s play area. The other side of the house features a sunny brick patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. But perhaps the most surprising bonus of the entire house is at the back fence.

Kristin Renee