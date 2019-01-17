Let’s sum up — economists say a recession can be triggered by 800,000 unpaid government employees; without federal workers the backlog of immigration cases is up by 43,000, a Georgia man openly carried a fully loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle into Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, IRS staff needs to prepare for the first tax season after the biggest tax cut in history, but, oh, they aren’t at work, etc. etc.

A judge finds that workers need not be paid when they return to work. Hmm, when was that done before? How about 1865? Those workers were called “slaves.”

Chaos reigns.

Make America Great Again? With a madcap orange-haired clown in charge? Wait a minute, Clarabell the Clown had orange hair. He wore a baggy costume too. And he did not read. He communicated through mime by honking a horn for “yes” or “no.” And he sprayed seltzer water on Buffalo Bob and Howdy Doody and the kids who didn’t follow his orders.

Maybe Donald should try seltzer.