Man on the Run Hits Car and Two People

While evading arrest on Thursday around noon, Santa Barbara police state, Ricardo Sanchez, 36, struck two vehicles and injured two civilians before being taken into custody. Officers were trying to serve Sanchez with a felony arrest warrant midday on Thursday on the 200 block of West Micheltorena Street, when he jumped into a vehicle and struck a police car before attempting to run over a police officer, SBPD stated in a press release.

Police pursued Sanchez as he headed east on Victoria Street, where officers said he failed to yield to a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection with Santa Barbara Street. The police recounted that Sanchez drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk, where he struck a woman and a child before fleeing the scene on foot.

Sanchez attempted to hide in an apartment complex but was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Garden Street.

The two pedestrians were treated at Cottage Hospital; the driver at Victoria and Santa Barbara streets did not sustain serious injuries.

Among the charges Sanchez could face are attempted murder of a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, possession, reckless driving, felony hit and run with injury, and felony vandalism.