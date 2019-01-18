WEATHER »

New York Times,' and Many Others, Name S.B. a Top Travel Destination

Visit Santa Barbara reported this week that several prestigious media outlets have listed the Santa Barbara area as a top travel destination for 2019. The New York Times, AFAR magazine, Travel + Leisure, Worth, Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, and Expedia all featured the region in their top picks for next year. “These honors are all the more poignant and meaningful, coming out around the anniversaries of the 1/9 Debris Flow and Thomas Fire, which so greatly impacted our community last year,” said Visit Santa Barbara CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes. “This is a testament to the strength of Santa Barbara’s reputation and its enduring and remarkable appeal to travelers around the world.”

