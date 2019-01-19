Have a Thorny Saturday with the Rose Society

Rose pruners, experienced and novices alike, are invited to try out their shears on the A.C. Postel Rose Garden this Saturday, January 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city’s Rose Society and Parks personnel will be on hand to direct the annual shearing, providing training and tips to all comers. The garden holds 1,500 bushes to trim in a project that has kept the garden in full bloom by the end of winter since 1984, saving the area from a fate as a tennis court. “The timeless beauty of the roses are nothing without the care and dedication from all of our volunteers,” said Parks Supervisor Ramiro Arroyo said.

Volunteers should bring gloves and shears with them. Refreshments will be provided. The garden is across Los Olivos Street from the Santa Barbara Mission.