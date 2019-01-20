WEATHER »
Harvest Keeney

Santa Barbara Joins in on 2019 Women’s March

On Saturday morning, Santa Barbara residents marched on downtown State Street in solidarity with the national Women’s March. As a movement, the Women’s March began the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, where as many as one million people took to the streets in Washington, D.C. Today’s march in Santa Barbara was lively and joyful. According to the official Women’s March organization’s website, the aim of the march is to highlight and addresses social issues, including ending violence against women and advocating for reproductive rights, immigrant rights, and civil rights. The broad variety of signs focused on women’s empowerment, and of the failures of the current administration’s policies. The chant “No ban, no wall, equal justice for us all” was repeated throughout the march, in line with the goals of the Women’s March to end gender oppression and promote inclusivity.

