WEATHER »

Game of the Week: High School Soccer: Santa Barbara at San Marcos

Crosstown Rivals Face Off in Channel League Double-Header on January 30

By (Contact)

Santa Barbara has won three straight Channel League championships, but after their stunning 3-0 victory over the Dons last week, the San Marcos boys could claim the title in next Wednesday’s rematch. The rival girls’ teams will meet in a nightcap to the double-header. Boys: 5pm; Girls: 7pm. Warkentin Stadium, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $3-$5. Call 967-4581.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Highway 101 to Close Wednesday and Thursday

Removal of bridge supports at Olive Mill Road to divert traffic through Montecito.

Santa Barbara Surfer Chris Brown Dies

Body found just east of Hendry’s Beach.

Damaged Bridge Repairs Delayed

March, June, and July given as possible completion dates by Caltrans for six bridges along the 192 ...

Natural History Museum Begins Vertebrate Preservation Project

The project will move 45,000 specimens into bug-proof conservation boxes.

Santa Barbara Joins in on 2019 Women’s March

Santa Barbara participates in annual national Women’s March on Saturday.