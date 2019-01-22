Game of the Week: High School Soccer: Santa Barbara at San Marcos

Santa Barbara has won three straight Channel League championships, but after their stunning 3-0 victory over the Dons last week, the San Marcos boys could claim the title in next Wednesday’s rematch. The rival girls’ teams will meet in a nightcap to the double-header. Boys: 5pm; Girls: 7pm. Warkentin Stadium, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $3-$5. Call 967-4581.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.