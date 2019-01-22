WEATHER »

Gas Company Asks Consumers to Conserve

SoCalGas asks customers to “Dial It Down” today through Thursday morning in response to a cold snap expected over the next few days. The natural-gas supplier’s media information spokesperson stated a strain on the system, projected from a significant increase in heating and hot water demands, was a natural outcome, given California’s dependence on natural gas imported across state lines or stored in facilities. The usage reduction period began Monday and ends on January 24 at 7 a.m.

The gas company urged customers to consider its Smart Therm Program, which automatically adjusts thermostats during such times of peak energy use. Before Smart Therm initiates, SoCalGas sends notifications that a “smart thermostat company” will reduce their home’s heating. For those disinclined to allow this, SoCalGas offers tips to reduce natural gas use such as keeping windows and doors closed and sealed, washing clothes with cold water, and setting thermostats lower temperature when leaving the house.

