Action and Adaptation

It is with great sadness that I read your article this week subtitled [in the print edition] “It’s Never Too Early to Begin Planning for the End of the World.” Adaptation is not the only choice, albeit an important one. “Action is the antidote to despair,” and another personal action choice is to support the latest bipartisan legislation in Congress. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will drive down America’s carbon pollution and bring climate change under control, while unleashing American technology innovation and ingenuity. It’s an effective, bipartisan climate solution that is good for people and good for the economy! Check out citizensclimatelobby.org and be informed so we can take action!

