Armed Robbery in Carpinteria

An armed robbery was called in from a Carpinteria business on the 4900 block of the city’s major thoroughfare, Carpinteria Avenue, on Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. Deputies from the Carpinteria Sheriff’s station searched fruitlessly for the suspect, who is reported to have taken cash from an employee at gunpoint. The investigation continues.
