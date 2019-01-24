Maya Chiodo, Multimedia Intern

Name: Maya Chiodo

Title: Multimedia Intern

What are your goals for this internship? I hope to learn how to put community engagement practices to use. Working for a newspaper puts me in the unique position of being a mediator between the public and countless organizations, branches of government, businesses, and leaders. Through interning at the Indy, I hope to pick up the journalistic skills of honesty and integrity, which are so desperately needed in this time.

What draws you to multimedia storytelling? I grew up in a family that cherishes the arts as well as appreciates how integral the arts are to communication and society. Therefore, I’ve always been conscious of the infinite ways people share their stories. Humans have been telling stories since their inception and have always utilized various media to do so: visual art, music, performance, etcetera. The stories we tell in journalism should be no different.