Santa Barbara’s 1969 Oil Spill Reverberates in Today’s Environmental Battles

Rick Rust is one of those classic oil guys ​— ​homegrown, plainspoken, and down-to-earth; you can’t help but like him. Nowadays, however, you can’t help but feel sorry for him, too. Rust is the public face of Aera Energy, a Kern County oil company hoping to open a massive 296-well project ​— ​ 141 wells for oil and gas production and another 155 for steam and water injection, observation, and water production ​— ​ on 2,000 acres in Santa Maria’s oil-rich Cat Canyon.

It’s Rust’s bad luck that public comment began on Aera’s project just as Santa Barbara County is about to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Santa Barbara’s catastrophic oil spill of 1969 ​— ​the blowout at Union Oil’s offshore Platform A. To the extent Rust is knocked off course by this coincidence, he doesn’t let on. “People need to understand this is not 1969,” he insisted in a recent interview. “The technology has evolved greatly. … We can produce oil and protect the environment.” The environmental activists thronging the Government Center in Santa Maria last Thursday evening were not buying it. More than 80 people signed up to comment at this first of several public meetings. Though Rust had packed the house with supporters who spoke about Aera’s safety record and the many jobs it would bring to the county, more speakers spoke against the project. They scorched the draft environmental impact (EIR) report as “totally inadequate.” In a time of dire climate change, they charged, the whole idea of the project was beyond reckless. As an added irony, some people noted that the last date for public comments will fall on January 28, the actual anniversary of the 1969 oil spill. The ghost of that disaster ​​— ​​which left 30 miles of Santa Barbara coastline choked, silenced, and blackened with more than three million gallons of oil ​— ​haunted last week’s proceedings. And not just rhetorically. For some Santa Barbarans, it might be difficult to understand the enormity of that historic event, which, even 50 years later, still ranks as the third worst oil spill in U.S. history. But it changed the fundamental rules of engagement for all environmental battles since fought across the United States. And in Santa Barbara, the drama of that nightmare brought together an astonishing cross section of the community in sustained outrage. The results of that outrage ​— ​implacable, inventive, and creative ​ ​— ​yielded lasting results. Ed Martin Collection / S.B. historical Museum

Back in the Black Day

Let’s start with the basics. Last week’s public comment meeting would never have taken place were it not for changes in national and state law requiring public participation ​— ​a direct result of Santa Barbara’s oil spill. In 1969, there was no National Environmental Policy Act ​— ​​and no California Environmental Quality Act ​ ​— ​which allowed the public to review and comment on almost all major developments.

It’s worth remembering that Santa Barbara’s civically engaged citizens​ ​— ​​Republicans and Democrats ​— ​had vigorously opposed offshore oil development back in the 1960s when the federal government decided to lease offshore tracts to raise revenues needed to wage the Vietnam War. Despite continual attempts, local citizens were repeatedly denied the opportunity to comment on such proposals in public hearings. Just as repeatedly, federal officials insisted there was no basis for Santa Barbara’s collective apprehension about industrial catastrophes at sea.

These same federal officials, it turned out, had issued waivers allowing Union Oil to cut critical corners on safety requirements that had been specifically designed to prevent blowouts. Just 14 days after drilling commenced five and half miles off the Santa Barbara coast, Platform A blew out. The sea boiled with oil.



Union Oil initially denied there was a problem. Then they minimized it. They insisted they had it under control. They didn’t. It took 11 days before Union Oil managed to plug the leak. But then that triggered a violent backlash of high-pressure oil and gas ​— ​more than 1,000 pounds per square inch. It ripped five major gashes into the geologically fragile ocean floor. Oil began pouring out ​— ​seeping and oozing for nearly a whole year. The upwelling of pressurized oil and gas combined with silt at the ocean bottom created what’s been described as “an emulsified chocolate mousse.” In some places, the oil sat eight inches deep on the water. When the oil made landfall a few days later, it came silently. Black waves falling on the shore made no sound. All was quiet.

At the time, Union Oil president Fred Hartley acerbically noted that no one had been killed in the blowout, while in the nation’s capital, people were murdered all the time. At least 3,600 shore birds, however, were killed. The true number of sea animals that died is likely to be many times more. Of the 1,575 birds “rescued” by well-meaning citizens, only 162 survived. None of the chemical dispersants, or mechanical devices such as skimmers and booms, could stop the seepage or soak up the oil. At the height of the cleanup effort, 1,000 workers, 125 vehicles, and 55 boats were actively engaged. It turned out that the only thing that could sop up the oil was three thousand tons of straw dropped along the shore. Newspaper photographs and televised footage brought the disaster into homes across America.

Cal Ludvigsen / Bud Bottoms COllection