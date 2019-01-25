Audubon Holds Bird-Watching Event for Kids

The Audubon Society has a binocular-good-time planned for children at Lake Los Carneros on Saturday. The fifth annual “Winter Bird Count 4 Kids” teaches kids ages 8 to 16 about the bird species they can find at the park and its man-made lake, as well as the “sport” of recording their observations and starting a bird list. Snacks will be on hand, as will binoculars, though all are encouraged to bring their own. The event takes place on January 26, 9 a.m. to noon, 304 North Los Carneros Road in Goleta. Kids must be accompanied by adults, and dogs are verboten.