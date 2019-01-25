In the Dark

WEATHER »

I agree that riding a bike is a great way for many people to make a difference in our climate health while also improving our own health, especially with a large part of our city being relatively flat. However, our streets have become significantly less safe for cyclists in the past two years because more and more drivers are unlawfully tinting their side windows and even their windshields!

A huge safety concern for bicyclists is being seen by cars. Eye contact cannot be made with drivers behind tinted windows. It is terrifying to ride in front of a car itching to pull out on the street I am riding on when I cannot see if the driver sees me.

Unlawfully tinted side windows have risen dramatically with cell phone use. Unfortunately, our police department cannot seem to keep up, having only cited 100 drivers in the last six months. Better local enforcement of this state law is way overdue. Driver’s side windows should not be altered beyond their 12 percent factory tinting. Please help make our roads safer for cyclists.

