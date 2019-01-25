Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Rape

A Santa Barbara jury convicted 24-year-old Kahlil Byers this week of kidnapping and rape. Byers and the victim—identified in the trial as Jane Doe—were both living on the streets on April 18 when the crime was reported. Byers is looking at a maximum sentence of 51 years to life. Of the verdict, his defense attorney Addison Steele said, “I am perplexed,” adding, “I hope it has nothing to do with the fact that a black man is accused of raping a white woman.” He noted he would be filing a notice of appeal after the sentencing on April 17. Prosecuting attorney Jennifer Karapetian said she hopes Doe can heal from the trauma and move forward with her life.