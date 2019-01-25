WEATHER »

Narrower Gap?

By

This article fails to address just how much the achievement gap has narrowed while Just Communities has been employed for that purpose. Although if there has been significant progress on narrowing that gap, it would still be hard to determine whether progress on that front is due to the efforts of Just Communities. I would guess there are actual regular classroom efforts to improve the performance of all students.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Protests Against Racism at Santa Barbara City College Board

Protesting the reinstatement of SBCC Vice President Lyndsay Maas, students confront the Board of Trustees silently.

Audubon Holds Bird-Watching Event for Kids

Takes place Saturday at Lake Los Carneros.

Cottage, County Launch Homeless Care Program

It's meant to help homeless patients recover in a safe environment.

Major Changes for Bohnett Park, Mission Canyon Bridge?

Two big proposals are working their way through City Hall.

Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Rape

Khalil Byers faces 51 years to life in prison.