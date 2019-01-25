Narrower Gap?

This article fails to address just how much the achievement gap has narrowed while Just Communities has been employed for that purpose. Although if there has been significant progress on narrowing that gap, it would still be hard to determine whether progress on that front is due to the efforts of Just Communities. I would guess there are actual regular classroom efforts to improve the performance of all students.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.