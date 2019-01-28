Paul Wellman
Three Pickles's owner Clay Lovejoy shows off a Jimmy’s special Tommy's Famous Sliced BBQ Pork which is on the menu for a limited time during the start of the Chinese Year of the Pig.
Celebrate Chinese New Year with Sliced BBQ Pork
Clay Lovejoy Resurrects Tommy Chung’s Recipe to Serve in The Pickle Room
Monday, January 28, 2019
Sweet and salty, moist in the middle yet firm on the edges, easy to eat with one hand, the perfect vehicle for spicy mustard — the sliced BBQ pork dish served for decades by Tommy Chung and his family at Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens was bar food at its finest. It’s just one of the Chinese-American classics that regulars have missed ever since Jimmy’s closed in 2006, and many feared those recipes were gone for good when Chung died in 2013.
Three Pickles’s Suffering Bastard is served in a martini glass and is a gin and ginger beer combo and the Paper Plane served in a highball with amaro, aperol, Redemption Rye and lemon
But for two weeks starting on February 5, Clay Lovejoy will be bringing the dish back to life at The Pickle Room, the bar that he started with his late father, Bob Lovejoy, inside the former Jimmy’s location. The special occasion is the Chinese New Year, which celebrates the “Year of the Pig,” this time around the sun, making an excellent excuse to resurrect the bright red plate of pork.
“I was able to get Tommy’s old recipe,” said Lovejoy, explaining that it was handed down to a few people in town, including Skin Deep salon owner Tina Hasche, who passed it his way more than a year ago. “I just don’t want to mess it up,” laughed Lovejoy. “I want to make sure I honor the recipe. I can’t bring something half-assed to the table.”
Tommy’s Famous Sliced BBQ Pork is on the menu for a limited time during the start of the Chinese New Year.
He’s practiced his version about six or so times on the hometown-heavy Monday and Tuesday crowds and will be serving it every night at the bar during the two-week New Year’s celebration. “It’s all about marinating it overnight and slow-cooking without overcooking,” he said. “You want to keep it moist. And it looks beautiful once it’s cut, with white meat on the inside and a bright red outside.”