Game of the Week: UC Irvine at UCSB Men’s College Basketball

Anteaters Take on Gauchos in Big-League Game

UC Irvine at UCSB The new state-of-the art video screen in the Thunderdome was installed for a game like this: Big West favorite UC Irvine (17-5, 5-1 conference) taking on the upstart Gauchos (15-4, 4-1). The Anteaters have won eight consecutive road games in the Big West since UCSB defeated them last year. The Gauchos are 9-0 at home this season. Watch out for the Max efforts Thursday: Irvine’s explosive junior guard Max Hazzard, grandson of the late UCLA Hall of Famer Walt Hazzard, made 10 three-pointers in a win over Denver. UCSB’s junior Max Heidegger had his best game (10 points, six assists, two steals) since coming back from injuries in an 82-71 victory at Long Beach State last Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. 8pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$29. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

