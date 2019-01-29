WEATHER »
Gathered to embrace the fight against climate change on Sunday were Owen Bailey (left), executive director, Environmental Defense Center; Michael Brune, executive director, Sierra Club; UCSB's David Pellow; Congressmember Salud Carbajal; Sigrid Wright, CEO, Community Environmental Council; Linda Krop, chief counsel, Environmental Defense Center; Carla Frisk, Get Oil Out! boardmember.

Sarita Relis Photography

National Leaders Lend Support to ‘69 Spill Remembrance

The stars of the national environmental movement came out Sunday afternoon to mark the anniversary of the granddaddy oil spill of them all. Michael Brune of the Sierra Club and Annie Leonard of Greenpeace met with leaders of Santa Barbara’s enviro stalwarts — the Community Environmental Council and the Environmental Defense Center — both of which were formed by citizens appalled by the dark devastation caused by the 1969 Unocal Oil Spill. The event at the Arlington Theatre was notable for vows to carry on the fight, this time in terms of climate change.

