Questionable Event

I took time on Sunday to travel to Santa Barbara and attend the “Call to Action” event at the Arlington Theatre, thinking I might learn something. Sadly, I watched a spectacle that evolved into a “We Hate President Trump Festival.” Speaker after speaker condemned various forms of energy production but offered no alternatives to how our society replaces our energy needs, product delivery system, or tax base. Nope. Just an attack on something that happened 50 years ago.

Outside, in the theater entry, were a couple dozen booths that also offered nothing new. Appeared more as a fund-raising effort. I did see one man outside on the sidewalk with a table with photos of many forms of sea life that inhabit the offshore rigs. Apparently this man, with decades of diving experience under the rigs, was not allowed inside the program. I had to wonder: If these oil rigs are so toxic to the environment, how is it they are so rich in living marine resources?

Santa Barbara: This event was an embarrassing waste of time. I have to wonder too: Did the attendees walk, ride bikes, or drive to the event?