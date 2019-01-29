WEATHER »
It's official, say Target officials. A Goleta store will open in 2019 at the current Kmart location at Hollister and Storke.

Target Santa Barbara to Open in April

The long-anticipated Target on upper State will open April 7, the company announced on Tuesday. To select up to 80 potential “team members” for the store, a hiring fair takes place 2/4-2/5 at the Pepper Tree Inn (3850 State St.), 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (See target.com/careers for more.) Santa Barbara’s new Target, located at what’s known as The Galleria at State and La Cumbre, is a smaller-format store and will hold a “curated” assortment of baby and kids’ products, women’s and men’s clothing, beauty products, food and beverages, and portable tech. Out at the former Kmart location in Goleta, renovations for a full-size Target are ongoing, with an opening slated for later this year.

