Films to Find at SBIFF 2019

Here’s a brief selection of films screening at SBIFF this year that are worth going out of our way to watch.

Between the Lines: This is the world premiere of the remastered version of the 1977 film starring Jeff Goldblum about an underground newspaper staff in Boston who is about to be bought out by a corporate interest. It has increased relevance today.

Ether (Eter): This film begins better than it finishes but concerns a rapist/murderer doctor from Poland around the start of World War II who is freed from prison and more or less self-assigned to run experiments on the use of ether, pheromones, and drugs in medicine and war. It’s creepy throughout.

Fly by Night (Fei chang dao): Those seeking a crime-scene thrill ride through the backstreets of Kuala Lumpur will enjoy this Malaysian one-last-heist film, which also reveals the country’s multi-ethnic, class-delineated culture.

Murderous Trance a k a The Guardian Angel: A Danish thriller that’s based on a true story and all in English, this is a hypnotic portrayal of a post-World War II crime that’s tied to a hypnotic Svengali figure. The detective in charge must fight against the will of his supervisors and the understandings of science to get to the truth amidst a period-perfect setting.

