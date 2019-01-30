When Justin first arrived at Santa Barbara Humane Society last September he was scared and ill at ease. And who could blame him? As a Chihuahua mix, Justin is a small dog in a big world. As a seven-year-old, Justin was a senior citizen in a shelter filled with younger, more energetic dogs. And as a dog rendered mostly blind from cataracts, he was an animal living in a place filled with new and unfamiliar sounds and smells. He spent huge portions of his day, standing in his kennel barking as he heard people approach. It wasn’t until Justin started spending his nights in a foster home that our staff realized that the scared and unhappy dog we saw in the kennel wasn’t who Justin really was.

Justin is sweet. He is mellow and relaxed. He doesn’t bark much; in fact he is a quiet little boy. He loves being swaddled like a baby. He will fall asleep in your lap. He loves cuddling up close in bed before he dozes off.

Justin is such an amazing dog; he just needs a quiet home, a steady routine, and people who have the patience to let Justin develop trust in them.

Interested in learning more? Come by and visit Justin between 10am and 4:30pm Monday through Saturday! If you can’t come and personally introduce yourself to Justin, go ahead and contact us at 805-964-4777between 10 am and 5 pm Monday - Saturday or email us at erica@sbhumanesociety.org.

