WEATHER »
<em>This Changes Everything</em>

Courtesy Photo

This Changes Everything

SBIFF Discounts and Freebies

Get the Info on Festival Deals

By

Daily Free Screenings: SBIFF will screen one free film per day at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.): Roma ​— ​Q&A w/ Alfonso Cuarón and Yalitza Aparicio Martinez (Thu., Jan. 31, 4pm); This Changes Everything ​— ​Q&A w/ Tom Donahue (Fri., Feb. 1, 2pm); Echo in the Canyon ​— ​Q&A w/ Jacob Dylan and Andrew Slater (Sat., Feb. 2, 4:30pm); Winter Flies (Mon., Feb. 4, 2 p.m.); Laila at the Bridge ​— ​Q&A w/ Elizabeth Mirzaei (Tue., Feb. 5, 2 p.m.); TBA (Wed., Feb. 6, 2pm); Hugh Hefner’s After Dark: Speaking Out in America ​— ​Q&A w/ Brigitte Berman and John Kay (Thu., Feb. 7, TBA); Between the Lines (Fri., Feb. 8, 2pm); TBA (Sat., Feb. 9, 2pm).

By Courtesy Photo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

AppleBox Films: Even the popcorn and soda are free at these Arlington Theatre (1317 State St.) screenings, but arrive very early because they fill up fast: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sat., Feb. 2, 10am), Ralph Breaks the Internet (Sun., Feb. 3, 10am), and Incredibles 2 (Sat., Feb. 9, 10am).

Super Silent Sunday: The 1927 German science-fiction film Metropolis will screen alongside live music by Adam Aceto on a 1928 Wonder Morton pipe organ, one of only five in the world, on Sunday, February 3, 2 p.m., at The Arlington Theatre.

By Courtesy Photo

Metropolis

10-10-10 Student Competition: Catch the next generation’s talent at this screening of all the films entered in this screenwriting and filmmaking contest on Saturday, February 9, 2 p.m., at The Arlington Theatre.

Youth CineMedia: All are invited to see the free documentary film series produced by teenagers involved in this program, which take place Saturday, February 9, 10 a.m., at the Lobero Theatre. A Q&A will follow.

By Courtesy Photo

Roma

Filmmaker Seminars: Educational seminars from industry insiders and SBIFF filmmakers are free to the public and take place in the Festival Pavilion in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard. For the complete schedule, see independent.com/seminars.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Offshore Oil: The Long Goodbye

In the Santa Barbara Channel, the 2020s will be a decade of decommissioning.

Federal Workers Still Struggle After Shutdown Ends

Money concerns remain for air traffic controller's family.

A Dozen Contend for Hart’s Seat

District 6 post on Santa Barbara City Council will be won by appointment.

Dude, Where’s My Water?

Montecito close to contract with City of Santa Barbara for desalinated water.

Donation Made of 32 Acres near Jalama Beach

County meets in closed session to discuss terms.