Courtesy Photo
This Changes Everything
SBIFF Discounts and Freebies
Get the Info on Festival Deals
Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Daily Free Screenings: SBIFF will screen one free film per day at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.): Roma — Q&A w/ Alfonso Cuarón and Yalitza Aparicio Martinez (Thu., Jan. 31, 4pm); This Changes Everything — Q&A w/ Tom Donahue (Fri., Feb. 1, 2pm); Echo in the Canyon — Q&A w/ Jacob Dylan and Andrew Slater (Sat., Feb. 2, 4:30pm); Winter Flies (Mon., Feb. 4, 2 p.m.); Laila at the Bridge — Q&A w/ Elizabeth Mirzaei (Tue., Feb. 5, 2 p.m.); TBA (Wed., Feb. 6, 2pm); Hugh Hefner’s After Dark: Speaking Out in America — Q&A w/ Brigitte Berman and John Kay (Thu., Feb. 7, TBA); Between the Lines (Fri., Feb. 8, 2pm); TBA (Sat., Feb. 9, 2pm).
By Courtesy Photo
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
AppleBox Films: Even the popcorn and soda are free at these Arlington Theatre (1317 State St.) screenings, but arrive very early because they fill up fast: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sat., Feb. 2, 10am), Ralph Breaks the Internet (Sun., Feb. 3, 10am), and Incredibles 2 (Sat., Feb. 9, 10am).
Super Silent Sunday: The 1927 German science-fiction film Metropolis will screen alongside live music by Adam Aceto on a 1928 Wonder Morton pipe organ, one of only five in the world, on Sunday, February 3, 2 p.m., at The Arlington Theatre.
By Courtesy Photo
Metropolis