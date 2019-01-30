Courtesy Photo This Changes Everything SBIFF Discounts and Freebies Get the Info on Festival Deals Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Daily Free Screenings: SBIFF will screen one free film per day at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.): Roma ​— ​Q&A w/ Alfonso Cuarón and Yalitza Aparicio Martinez (Thu., Jan. 31, 4pm); This Changes Everything ​— ​Q&A w/ Tom Donahue (Fri., Feb. 1, 2pm); Echo in the Canyon ​— ​Q&A w/ Jacob Dylan and Andrew Slater (Sat., Feb. 2, 4:30pm); Winter Flies (Mon., Feb. 4, 2 p.m.); Laila at the Bridge ​— ​Q&A w/ Elizabeth Mirzaei (Tue., Feb. 5, 2 p.m.); TBA (Wed., Feb. 6, 2pm); Hugh Hefner’s After Dark: Speaking Out in America ​— ​Q&A w/ Brigitte Berman and John Kay (Thu., Feb. 7, TBA); Between the Lines (Fri., Feb. 8, 2pm); TBA (Sat., Feb. 9, 2pm). By Courtesy Photo AppleBox Films: Even the popcorn and soda are free at these Arlington Theatre (1317 State St.) screenings, but arrive very early because they fill up fast: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sat., Feb. 2, 10am), Ralph Breaks the Internet (Sun., Feb. 3, 10am), and Incredibles 2 (Sat., Feb. 9, 10am). Super Silent Sunday: The 1927 German science-fiction film Metropolis will screen alongside live music by Adam Aceto on a 1928 Wonder Morton pipe organ, one of only five in the world, on Sunday, February 3, 2 p.m., at The Arlington Theatre. By Courtesy Photo

10-10-10 Student Competition: Catch the next generation’s talent at this screening of all the films entered in this screenwriting and filmmaking contest on Saturday, February 9, 2 p.m., at The Arlington Theatre.

Youth CineMedia: All are invited to see the free documentary film series produced by teenagers involved in this program, which take place Saturday, February 9, 10 a.m., at the Lobero Theatre. A Q&A will follow.

