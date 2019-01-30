SBIFF’s Screen Cuisine Menu for 2019

For the eighth year in a row, SBIFF is showcasing films about food and drink in the Screen Cuisine sidebar. The 12-movie menu in 2019 is a mix of documentary, narrative, and short films, from examining the challenges faced by real-life female chef-owners to watching a hot-headed fictional chef devolve in a blaze of vainglory to a mysterious saga surrounding the death of an Italian prosecco producer. Here’s an alphabetical rundown.

The Biggest Little Farm: Using personal storytelling, great animation, beautiful nature filmmaking, and disaster drama, this multiyear doc tells the tale of a city-dwelling wildlife cameraman and a private chef who take over a dusty Moorpark property in hopes of building a traditional, nature-friendly farm with multiple crops and animals. Fighting against drought conditions, busted wells, hungry pests, and many naysayers, they turn Apricot Lane Farms into a viable place over many years, only to have it all threatened with wildfire. Despite the challenges, it’s a hopeful, inspirational film for all ages.

As Needed (Quanto basta): This is a great feel-good film for foodies. We start with an Italian chef who emerges from jail for his aggressive behavior and lands in a deferred-sentence program that involves teaching people with Asperger’s how to cook. One of the students is a super-tasting savant with the perfect palate who uses his skills to enter a famous cooking contest in Tuscany, forcing our reluctant and gruff protagonist to accompany him as a sponsor. Throw in a dash or two of romance and salt with melancholic mentoring, and it’s a solid trip to the movies, complete with culinary spice.

