Some, not All

I feel I must make a brief comment to point out a misleading statement in the article about Lyndsay Maas returning to work at SBCC: “Maas was called on to resign by students, staff, and faculty … ” This leads the reader to think that all — or at least a vast majority of — students, staff and faculty called for her resignation. Where is the data or evidence that supports this assertion? Were all students, faculty and staff surveyed to determine this? Unless there is strong evidence to the contrary, one word would have made this statement more accurate: “Maas was called on to resign by some students, staff and faculty … ”

Yes, there was vocal support for her resignation or firing. As well, there was support for other avenues to resolution that allowed for broad opportunities for all to grow, learn and forgive.

Everyone makes mistakes, some inconsequential and others much more egregious.

