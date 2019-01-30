Two Bridges Along 192 Open Again

Two of the bridges disabled by the Montecito debris flow along State Route 192 have reopened, Caltrans announced on Wednesday. Romero Canyon Creek and Toro Canyon Creek bridges opened at 3 p.m. today, though fences still line the lanes until bridge rails can be installed. As recently as last week, Caltrans had anticipated delays in opening the two through to mid-March. The other four bridges affected by the debris flow, however, still have completion dates two to five months distant.
