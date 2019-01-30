Vote for Your Fave Film at SBIFF

In addition to our coverage of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival — both weekly in print and daily online at independent.com — The Santa Barbara Independent sponsors the fest’s Audience Choice Award. So over the next 10 days, be sure to cast your vote at the end of each film, and make sure to take your job seriously! Winners often go on to greater heights when they win this coveted prize, so this is a meaningful chance to let your inner film critic voice be heard.
