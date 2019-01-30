WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

Vote for Your Fave Film at SBIFF

‘Independent’ Once Again Sponsors Film Fest’s Audience Choice Award

By

In addition to our coverage of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival — both weekly in print and daily online at independent.com — The Santa Barbara Independent sponsors the fest’s Audience Choice Award. So over the next 10 days, be sure to cast your vote at the end of each film, and make sure to take your job seriously! Winners often go on to greater heights when they win this coveted prize, so this is a meaningful chance to let your inner film critic voice be heard.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Offshore Oil: The Long Goodbye

In the Santa Barbara Channel, the 2020s will be a decade of decommissioning.

Federal Workers Still Struggle After Shutdown Ends

Money concerns remain for air traffic controller's family.

A Dozen Contend for Hart’s Seat

District 6 post on Santa Barbara City Council will be won by appointment.

Dude, Where’s My Water?

Montecito close to contract with City of Santa Barbara for desalinated water.

Donation Made of 32 Acres near Jalama Beach

County meets in closed session to discuss terms.