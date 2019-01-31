WEATHER »

Bankrupt Reasoning

By

The $5 billion that was Trump’s ransom to re-open the U.S. government was only the first installment on a project that will cost $18 billion. This does not include the cost of constant repair, as a $60 cordless grinder with a carborundum blade or an oxy-acetylene cutting torch will produce a door in a half an hour. Furthermore, this wall will not stop a tunnel.

As for his campaign promise, the revised trade deal with Mexico is paying for none of it.

The impasse was one caused by incompetent leadership. In America, we have government by the people, and you need a majority to legislate new programs. The president and Ann Coulter need to accept that he does not have this.

America needs a fresh and comprehensive discussion on immigration but the administration’s position is just more bull from a man who has made a career out of screwing up everything he gets involved in.

Let’s get some new ideas on border security from more capable minds, maybe some businesspeople who didn’t go bankrupt.

