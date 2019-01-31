WEATHER »
Delta Air Lines Adds Santa Barbara to Its Destinations

Delta Air Lines announced this week it’s adding three daily nonstop flights from Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City on its new 76-seat Embraer aircraft in August. The news comes soon after the airport reported a big bump in year-over-year passenger counts and following a spate of positive press for the area in national travel publications. “Delta’s vote of confidence in Santa Barbara with this new service just adds to the momentum,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. Delta West Coast vice president Scott Santoro called the S.B. region “one of the largest unserved West Coast markets in Delta’s network.”

