New Legislation Marks Oil Spill Anniversary

By (Contact)

On the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill, Congressmember Salud Carbajal and Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson introduced legislation to prevent future spills off the California coast. Carbajal introduced HR 279 to ban future offshore oil and gas leasing in areas of the Outer Continental Shelf off the California coast. Jackson’s Senate Bill 169 strengthens pipeline safety requirements.

