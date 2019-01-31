A Pig in a Poke

Congratulations to Nick Welsh and the Independent for the excellent, well-researched and well-written cover story “The Battle Continues: From the Spill of ’69 to Today.”

Those of us who are engaged in this battle especially appreciate Welsh’s pointing out Aera’s Class I negative environmental impacts — “serious risks that cannot be mitigated into submission” — including accidental spills to water, aquifers, and the entire bio-region, as well as a large increase in greenhouse gases. This is a call to action for all of us who are concerned about the future of our county’s agricultural and human resources.

Reminder: Write our Board of Supervisors (BOS@countyofsb.org) and the Planning Commission (dvillalo@countyofsb.org) and tell them: Just say no!