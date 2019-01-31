WEATHER »

A Pig in a Poke

By

Congratulations to Nick Welsh and the Independent for the excellent, well-researched and well-written cover story “The Battle Continues: From the Spill of ’69 to Today.”

Those of us who are engaged in this battle especially appreciate Welsh’s pointing out Aera’s Class I negative environmental impacts — “serious risks that cannot be mitigated into submission” — including accidental spills to water, aquifers, and the entire bio-region, as well as a large increase in greenhouse gases. This is a call to action for all of us who are concerned about the future of our county’s agricultural and human resources.

Reminder: Write our Board of Supervisors (BOS@countyofsb.org) and the Planning Commission (dvillalo@countyofsb.org) and tell them: Just say no!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

The Santa Barbara Police Department Requests Help to Identify a Suspect

Female suspect allegedly stole two purses from downtown nail salon.

New Legislation Marks Oil Spill Anniversary

Carbajal and Jackson propose bills to prevent future spills.

Delta Air Lines Adds Santa Barbara to Its Destinations

Three daily nonstop flights to Utah begin in August.

Two Bridges Along 192 Open Again

Romero and Toro Canyon Creek bridge passage completed ahead of schedule.

Hidden Drug Lab Discovered at Goleta Marriott Hotel

A maintenance employee was allegedly cooking up DMT in the hotel’s boiler room.