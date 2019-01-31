The Santa Barbara Police Department Requests Help to Identify a Suspect

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who allegedly stole two purses from employees at Nu Image Nail Salon on State Street back in December 2018. The suspect additionally used a stolen credit card from one of the employees to make fraudulent charges. Surveillance captured photos of the suspect and a vehicle that she drove away in. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Santa Barbara Police Detective Dustin McGrew at (805) 897-2325 or dgmcgrew@sbpd.com.

