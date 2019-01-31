WEATHER »
DoubleFatal Accident with extrication US 101 NB/Nojoqui Grade (south of Buellton). One female driver/one male passenger and one K9 died on impact. One female driver w critical injuries flown to SB Cottage Hospital.

Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Two Killed in 101 Collision at Nojoqui Grade

Two vehicles collided on the Nojoqui Summit around 12:30 on Thursday afternoon, resulting in two fatalities, the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol reported. In the accident, a Honda Element traveling southbound on Highway 101 apparently hydroplaned across the center divider, County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said, colliding with a Jeep Cherokee heading north. The Honda driver, a woman in her late fifties, and the male passenger in the Jeep, in his seventies, were both killed on impact. Firefighters used the “jaws of life” to extricate the woman driving the Jeep from the wreck, who is also in her seventies. She was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage hospital in critical condition by helicopter. A dog in the Jeep was also killed. The northbound freeway lanes were closed for about an hour but have reopened, the CHP’s Officer Larson stated.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

