Recycle, Please

Too bad Old Town Coffee isn’t sporting a more visible recycling program. When I asked about it, the proprietress answered that “Marborg sorts the recycling out anyway.” Coffee shops are some of the worst users of disposable cups and “warmies”! Come on. Please set a high standard in Old Town — we love you!

