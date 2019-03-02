As you know, President Trump is doing monumental damage to our planet by doing everything from pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement to dismantling the Environmental Protection Agency.

I don’t know if you feel this way, but I often find the damage so overwhelming that it’s hard to know what to do.

President Trump is also directly targeting Santa Barbara County by opening the California coastline for new development. Central California has a great deal of oil, and oil development brings the risk of a major oil spill that could do huge damage to our precious coastline and wildlife.

However, when it comes to oil development off the Santa Barbara Coastline, there is something we can do. We have a progressive majority on the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission, and they’re determined to protect our environment, especially if we make it clear how important it is to us. They will listen!

You can make a difference by contacting our elected officials before the March 13 hearing. (dvillalo@countyofsb.org dwilliams@countyofsb.org, ghart@countyofsb.org, jhartmann@countyofsb.org, peter.adam@countyofsb.org, steve.lavagnino@countyofsb.org)