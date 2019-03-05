Alt-Different

Interesting that the letter-writer of “Make a Difference” is against oil drilling. Did not offer alternative source of energy. Those who do not wish to use existing energy sources should stop immediately as an example of commitment to their cause. Practice what you preach.
