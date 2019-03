Maddy Leung, San Marcos softball

The senior had five RBIs in the last two innings (a two-run double and three-run homer) as the Royals rallied to defeat Lompoc, 11-10.

Brent Hyman, San Marcos baseball

The senior pitcher gave up an unearned run in the first inning and shut down Dos Pueblos the rest of the way in a 3-1 win over the Chargers.