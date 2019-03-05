Did the World’s Best Restaurant Just Open in Montecito?

If there was any confusion about what to expect during a multicourse meal that costs as much as a plane flight across the country, the first proper dish flickers with gold flakes, as if to reassure that the cost is warranted. Beneath that is a mound of caviar, floating in a transparent gelée of lobster essence, strategically pockmarked with miniscule dollops of hazelnut cream and square nuggets of smoked eel that circle like the hands of a clock. Encasing it all is an iridescent bowl, its color somewhere between silver and platinum, with handcrafted floral flourishes framing those flickering flakes and black fish eggs. But over-the-top opulence is not the only technique on display at The Silver Bough, the eight-seat, $550-per-person culinary experience now served in a hidden corner of the Montecito Inn. The three-plus-hour experience — which involves tastes of nearly two dozen different creations and sips of about a dozen expertly curated beverages — is a culinary lesson of the highest order, featuring techniques both primal and prototypical that are dutifully explained, if you so desire. Cecilia Rosell / Visit Santa Barbara Yet it’s also like visiting a fine art gallery, in the eye-wowing manner that each dish is presented, complete with custom-made utensils and flatware; like a night at the theater, with storytelling and performance interwoven; like enjoying the ballet, with carefully choreographed kitchen movements and simultaneous server deliveries; and like a hangout with old pals, as the banter is convivial and casual, and diners are encouraged to linger long over post-everything beers and digestifs. And, oh yeah, you eat and drink ’til your stomach and soul are more than content. The Idea This is the dream project, first envisioned a decade ago, of 32-year-old Chef Phillip Frankland Lee, his pastry-pro wife, Margarita Kallas-Lee, and their all-star team of assembled chefs, servers, and sommeliers, who hail both from the Lees’ Scratch|Restaurant empire as well as other hallowed kitchens across the country. “I much prefer that it took extra time,” said Lee, who wooed investors when he was just 22 years old with a PowerPoint presentation on The Silver Bough idea, “so I could learn to cook better.” Cecilia Rosell / Visit Santa Barbara

So Lee, who built his career in the San Fernando Valley and competed in the Top Chef television series, knew what he wanted when signing a lease for the Montecito Inn’s various restaurant spaces in November 2016. “From when we originally took the space, we were all about this concept,” said Lee of The Silver Bough, which started serving on January 31.

The overall project has not been without stumbles: Lee’s first idea, Frankland’s Crab & Co., opened in April 2018 but only lasted about four months. The bar that followed, Chaplin’s Martini Bar, was also just shuttered after less than six months. (Sushi|Bar is slated to open in the space this spring, with an emphasis on Santa Barbara Channel seafood.)

But The Monarch, a full-service restaurant that consumes the most square footage, started with a bang last August and the crowds haven’t stopped coming, despite some staff turnover. The Silver Bough — whose eight seats pull up to a Brazilian quartzite countertop with the entire kitchen behind in full view — is carved out of a small corner of The Monarch and was the true centerpiece of the entire Montecito Inn project for Lee, even though it’s just 32 meals a week at max capacity.

Cecilia Rosell / Visit Santa Barbara

The limited turnover, in part, explains the $550 price, but it mostly comes down to staff-to-customer ratio, which is essentially one-to-one for a full house, and the quality of the food. “It allows us to get the best ingredients in the world and run the logistical challenges that come with running an eight-seat restaurant four days a week with only one seating a night,” said Lee.

He’s dialing deep into regional purveyors of produce and protein — “We’re staying in Santa Barbara as much as we can,” he explained — but is also locally resourceful when having to go beyond, such as sourcing Castelvetrano olive–finished Wagyu beef from Japan through a Santa Barbara–based importer. “We’re trying to find these local connections even in the worldly ingredients,” said Lee.

Along the way, Lee educates about each taste and technique in layman’s terms, freely sharing his kitchen wisdom, popping the occasional joke, and doing it all with an infectious, childlike sense of wonder and glee. “With this much pomp and circumstance,” he explained, “we still want it to be fun.”

Cecilia Rosell / Visit Santa Barbara

The Execution

The Silver Bough menu is broken into three acts: Ocean, Land, and Sweets. Throughout the savory courses, Lee intentionally breaks the rule laid down by French culinary pioneer Auguste Escoffier of never serving the same primary ingredient twice in a multi-course meal.

Rather, Lee presents a full set of proteins at the start of each act: baskets full of urchin, lobster, king crab, and golden eye snapper (flown in from Tokyo); heaps of venison, pigeon, duck liver, and that olive-fattened ribeye, alongside red-hot charcoal balancing a simple grill. Then he directs the team in presenting almost all of them in almost every dish, yet each individual incarnation is unidentifiable from the previous — pigeon-bone tea and egg in a venison soup dish, then the same bird’s barbecued breast with pistachio crust in the next, for instance, or lobster tartare set in a green tea/urchin sauce with tomato aspic and carnations, followed by a potato puff filled with lobster innards and topped with bright orange urchin.

“You’ve had lobster and sea urchin for five courses now,” he explained after the Ocean act, “but hopefully not in a repetitive way that makes it seem like you’ve had five courses of lobster and sea urchin.”

Joe Schmelzer