Hello City Officials,

I’m the owner of Metro Entertainment, a 28-year-old retail store here in Santa Barbara.

Please tell me why there are no homeless people in the Funk Zone.

I am not asking why it’s an issue or how to solve it. I only want to know why there are none there, yet they sleep in my door every night and are having a negative impact on my and all businesses in my area.

You quick and honest answer is appreciated.