Game of the Week: Santa Barbara at San Marcos Baseball

If both teams put their aces on the mound, Friday’s game shapes up as a pitchers’ duel between Derek True and Brent Hyman. Both right-handers recorded complete-game victories last week. True tossed a two-hit shutout as Santa Barbara defeated Lompoc, 4-0, and Hyman allowed four hits as San Marcos took down defending champion Dos Pueblos, 3-1. The Dons and Royals are both within the top three of the Channel League standings with the Chargers, with records of 2-1 and 2-2, respectively. 3:15 pm. Joe Mueller Field, 4750 Hollister Ave. Free. Call 967-4581.
