Game of the Week: Santa Barbara at San Marcos Baseball

Crosstown High Schools Battle on Backs of Ace Pitchers

By (Contact)

If both teams put their aces on the mound, Friday’s game shapes up as a pitchers’ duel between Derek True and Brent Hyman. Both right-handers recorded complete-game victories last week. True tossed a two-hit shutout as Santa Barbara defeated Lompoc, 4-0, and Hyman allowed four hits as San Marcos took down defending champion Dos Pueblos, 3-1. The Dons and Royals are both within the top three of the Channel League standings with the Chargers, with records of 2-1 and 2-2, respectively. 3:15 pm. Joe Mueller Field, 4750 Hollister Ave. Free. Call 967-4581.

