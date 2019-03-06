Thunderstorms Arrive Spectacularly

Thunderstorms lit up the sky in spectacular fashion Tuesday night, bringing with them heavy bursts of rain. Ahead of the storm, debris-flow threshold levels were anticipated across the Sherpa, Whittier, and Thomas Fire burn areas, prompting county officials to call an evacuation order for 4 p.m. Tuesday. The order was lifted on 8 a.m. Wednesday, and no major incidents were reported. Downtown Santa Barbara received nearly two inches of rain and San Marcos Pass about a half and inch more. Rainfall totals are showing numbers not seen in seven straight years of drought; this season is now slightly wetter than an average normal year.