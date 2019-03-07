The Go-Bag

FEMA calls them emergency supply kits; they’re also referred to as go-bags. Either way, the concept is the same: In case of emergency ​— ​which could include utility outages, communication disruptions, sheltering in place, or evacuations ​— ​it’s important to have a cache of water, food, clothing, and related supplies assembled and easy to access. Because there will be delays in service, plan to be on your own for at least 72 hours. Duffels, milk crates, and plastic tubs with lids all work well as go-bags.

Tips

• Make sure your go-bags are personalized. You can purchase them fully stocked or build your own. Either way, it’s important to have essential and personal supplies geared toward the health, safety, and comfort of you and your family.

• If you have to leave your home in a hurry and don’t have time to pack clothing, grab your dirty clothes basket ​— ​it’s filled with favorite clothes that fit.

• Keep the gas tank in your vehicle at least half full at all times.

• Have a go-bag for home, work, and, in case you get stranded on the road during a disaster, in your vehicle.

• Maintain your go-bag by reviewing it twice a year, usually when you change the batteries in your home clocks and smoke detectors. Replace expired items as needed and update the bag with different items as your family’s needs change. Keep canned food in a cool, dry place and store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers.

Shelter

Tent

Rope

Sleeping bags or warm blankets

Emergency blanket

Tarp and duct tape

Camp stove and fuel

Documents

Contact info for emergency services, family, and friends; include an out-of-state and out-of-area contact

Copies of important family documents, such as insurance policies, passports, and other identification, in a sealed plastic baggie; you can also scan your important documents and put them on an encrypted flash drive

Cash (small bills), coins, and travelers checks

Books, games, pens, and paper

Tools

Dust mask

Work gloves

Wrench or pair of pliers

Fire extinguisher

Utility knife

Matches in waterproof container

Medical

First aid kit, with nonprescription pain reliever and Benadryl



Sunblock and bug protection

Extra prescription eyewear, prescription medication, and a copy of any written prescriptions

Communication

Battery-powered and/or hand-crank radio, with extra batteries

Flashlight and extra batteries

Phone charger

Local roadmaps

Whistle (if you need to signal for help)

Set of house and car keys

Food & Water

One gallon of water per person per day

Three-day supply of nonperishable food and a manual can opener

Mess kit, kitchen items, disposable plates, cups, and utensils

Plain household bleach and a dropper to disinfect water

Water purification tablets

Hygiene