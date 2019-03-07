Make Myself at Home: Duo of Downtown Options

Addresses: 1104 Castillo Street and 1121 Bath Street Status: On the market Prices: $739,000 and $1,365,000 The recent stormy weather has wreaked havoc with my walking schedule. Just ask my canine sidekick, Scout. Our daily sunset saunters have frequently been rained out, and some days it’s been so gloomy that there’s nary a sun in sight to set. Fortunately, there are two houses for sale in our immediate neighborhood in downtown Santa Barbara. Since most of our Realtor friends have a “rain-or-shine” attitude, I was able to visit both of them this week, in between the showers. Scout got to come along, too, giving her an extra walk as well. The cute cottage at 1104 Castillo Street was built in 1920, but it was completely renovated in 2014 to include new flooring, windows, plumbing, electric, heating system, water heater, and more. Part of this transformation included converting the single-story home from one bedroom to two, so all of the walls are new and newly insulated as well. Sarah Sinclair

The front door opens into the living room and kitchen, which are separated by a versatile built-in island with a breakfast counter. Newer black appliances are set off by gray subway tile and stylish white pendant lights. A hallway leads to the bedrooms and the remodeled bathroom and continues through to the attached garage.

I was particularly impressed with the storage niches that were built into both bedroom walls, the stackable washer and dryer tucked into a hall closet, and the extra-large bedroom closets. These thoughtful touches made my storage-space-deprived self slightly envious.

The exterior of this house is sage green with white trim, contrasted by dark wood on the front door, the garage door, and a clever wood fence that frames the extra off-street parking space. There’s a small front yard, and I was happy to see that the original Santa Barbara stonework still lines the walkway and hedge along the front of the house.

Around the corner and down one block lies a house I’ve been curious about for years. It sits behind a wooden gate and a tall hedge at 1121 Bath Street. Scout and I have walked past it literally hundreds of times, peeking over the hedge at the gingerbread detailing on the roofline and second-story dormer windows.

Sarah Sinclair