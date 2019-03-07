WEATHER »
University of California, Santa Barbara

Paul Wellman (file)

University of California, Santa Barbara

UCs Hold Tuition Steady for 2019-20

By (Contact)

The University of California Regents approved holding the line on tuition fees for 2019-20, or $12,570 per year, for California-resident undergraduates. UC President Janet Napolitano said on March 6 that she expected a “strong partnership with the governor and the legislature” to add the resources needed to fill in rising costs and growing enrollment. The announcement states this is the seventh year out of eight that tuition has remained the same for residents. (It rose $978 last year for non-residents.) Governor Gavin Newsom earmarked $240 million to UC funding, and another $138 million in one-time monies to cover deferred maintenance, in his draft budget proposal in January, which totaled $1.4 billion for the UCs, CalState universities, and community colleges.

The UC system, 10 campuses that stretch from Davis to San Diego, covers tuition and fees for students whose family incomes are $80,000 or less, according to the tuition announcement. About 57 percent of undergraduates pay no tuition and another 20 percent receive financial aid. In recent years, the schools have put programs in place to work toward all students graduating with a degree, especially those that support California industry; recruit a diverse and accomplished faculty; reduce food insecurity; and expand affordable student housing.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

UCs Hold Tuition Steady for 2019-20

University of California President Napolitano says she counts on governor and legislators to fill the gap in ...

The Santa Barbara Disaster Prep Guide

It’s best to plan ahead for the worst.

The Go-Bag

Pack enough to survive on your own for at least 72 hours.

Do You Live in a Red Zone?

And do you know the difference between a Flood Advisory and a Flood Warning?

Where to Get Good Information

From text alerts to the Radio Ready system, there are plenty of options.