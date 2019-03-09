WEATHER »

Emergency and Debt

By

A border security national emergency and now $22 trillion of national debt. What is a citizen to do? The government is in charge of border security and government spending. Who believes the government capable of remedying either situation?

In my opinion, the whole thing is rigged and nobody can feel financially secure. When the government can confiscate and/or tax anything from income, cash, and real estate (civil forfeiture; guilty until proven innocent) to gold (FDR 1933), you can see why some folks resort to burying their loot in the ground.

I’m not worried anymore, because at my age, pretty soon I’ll be down there with all that loot.

