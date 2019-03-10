It’s All About Water

Regardless of where one stands now on further oil developments in Cat Canyon, an important opportunity to learn more and express opinions will occur on Wednesday, March 13. Beginning at 9 a.m. at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria, the Planning Commissioners will meet, listen, and vote.

Following is a quote taken directly from the official final impact report to our Planning Commission:

“In summary, cumulative [ERG + AERA + PetroRock] oil development within Cat Canyon Oil Field and corresponding oil transport would result in a significant and unavoidable impact associated with an accidental oil, produced water, or other hazardous material spill that could have substantial and long-term effects on the … hydrological resources affected by the spill(s).”

It’s as simple as that. Our drinking water is at stake. If that matters to you, come to the hearing.