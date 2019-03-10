WEATHER »

It’s All About Water

By

Regardless of where one stands now on further oil developments in Cat Canyon, an important opportunity to learn more and express opinions will occur on Wednesday, March 13. Beginning at 9 a.m. at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria, the Planning Commissioners will meet, listen, and vote.

Following is a quote taken directly from the official final impact report to our Planning Commission:

“In summary, cumulative [ERG + AERA + PetroRock] oil development within Cat Canyon Oil Field and corresponding oil transport would result in a significant and unavoidable impact associated with an accidental oil, produced water, or other hazardous material spill that could have substantial and long-term effects on the … hydrological resources affected by the spill(s).”

It’s as simple as that. Our drinking water is at stake. If that matters to you, come to the hearing.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Warming Oceans Lead to Fewer Fish

Review of 80 years of temperatures and fish stocks reveals more downs than ups.

All Counts Dismissed in ‘Anti-White’ Lawsuit

Fair Education plans to submit amended complaint.

International Women’s Day at Direct Relief International

Nonprofit focuses on global access to affordable maternal healthcare.

Pini Tenants Face Eviction After Flooding

Dozens of tenants housed at motel for a month after toxic mold grows in apartments.

What Do You Want De la Guerra Plaza to Look Like?

Special planning workshop this Saturday afternoon.